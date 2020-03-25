Aubriona Renee Lambert

She is survived by her mother, Sunny Lambert and sister, Jennah Duncan, her grandfather, Tom Gould, her uncle Troy (and aunt Jodi) Gould , cousin Elli Gould, her uncle Jason Gould, her father, Rodger Lambert Jr., siblings Collin Lambert and Liberty Jude Bixenmann, uncles John and Matt Lambert and grandmother Velma Lambert.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home at 5200 R Street in Lincoln. Family will be at the visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 25th. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com