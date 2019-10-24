Ashley Nicole Church
October 21, 2019
Ashley, 33, passed away on October 21, 2019, after a short battle with brain cancer. Church, a Hickman resident, was employed with Nelnet, was a devoted wife and mother of three and is survived by a large number of family and friends who mourn her sudden passing.
Visitation is Friday, Oct. 25, from 12-8 p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Hickman. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6901 Panama Rd., Hickman, with Pastor Ron officiating. Memorials to the family for later designation.