September 29, 1934 - July 6, 2020

Arvid Lee Barth, age 85, Lincoln, NE Died Monday, 7/6/2020. Born September 29, 1934 to Alexander and Martha (Schreiner) Barth at Hastings, Nebraska. Arvid graduated from Hastings High School in 1952 and enlisted in the US Air Force in 1953. Following tours of duty in Japan and Korea, he was honorably discharged in 1957 at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Shortly before discharge he married Shirley Holtzinger and together they had two children, a boy and girl. They moved from Hastings to Sacramento, CA in 1958 where he became employed as a department manager with the J.M. McDonald Company and also attended Sacramento Junior College. In 1961, he returned to Hastings where he continued employment with the J. M. McDonald Co.. In 1965, he pursued Life and Health Insurance Sales and Sales Management with Mutual and United of Omaha.

In 1970, he and his children moved to Lincoln, and in 1971 he married Joann (Donnelly) Turner, a mother of one girl and two boys. After raising five teenagers at the same time, he and Joann continued living a happy and very enjoyable marriage for 48+ years. Also, in 1971 he became an independent contractor to pioneer and establish AFLAC in the State of Nebraska. He was their State Sales Coordinator until his retirement in 1987.