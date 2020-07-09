September 29, 1934 - July 6, 2020
Arvid Lee Barth, age 85, Lincoln, NE Died Monday, 7/6/2020. Born September 29, 1934 to Alexander and Martha (Schreiner) Barth at Hastings, Nebraska. Arvid graduated from Hastings High School in 1952 and enlisted in the US Air Force in 1953. Following tours of duty in Japan and Korea, he was honorably discharged in 1957 at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Shortly before discharge he married Shirley Holtzinger and together they had two children, a boy and girl. They moved from Hastings to Sacramento, CA in 1958 where he became employed as a department manager with the J.M. McDonald Company and also attended Sacramento Junior College. In 1961, he returned to Hastings where he continued employment with the J. M. McDonald Co.. In 1965, he pursued Life and Health Insurance Sales and Sales Management with Mutual and United of Omaha.
In 1970, he and his children moved to Lincoln, and in 1971 he married Joann (Donnelly) Turner, a mother of one girl and two boys. After raising five teenagers at the same time, he and Joann continued living a happy and very enjoyable marriage for 48+ years. Also, in 1971 he became an independent contractor to pioneer and establish AFLAC in the State of Nebraska. He was their State Sales Coordinator until his retirement in 1987.
He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln and beginning in 2004 attended St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Tucson, Arizona during the fall and winter months until 2014. He was a Master Mason in Liberty Lodge #300, member of the Scottish Rite, Sesostris Shrine and Royal Order of Jesters Court 118. He was a past member of the Sesostris Shrine Concert Band, an affiliate member of the Sesostris Shrine Foot Patrol and active in the Sesostris Shrine Corvette Unit. He was also a member of the American Legion, past member of the Elks and many insurance related organizations.
Arvid, from early childhood and throughout life, loved and enjoyed music and acting. He sang in numerous church choirs and other choral groups as well as octets and quartets. His stage performances involved character acting in plays and variety shows. He was also a true sports fan enjoying golf the most as a participant. Arvid took pride and pleasure in having a large circle of family, relatives and friends whom he dearly loved and appreciated.
He is survived by: his wife, Joann M. Barth; son, Kevin Barth (Sheila); daughter, Deborah K. Cunning (Bruce); step-daughter, Debra Schleining (Don); step-sons, Gregory Turner (Sharon) and Tracy Turner (Cheryl); 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (7-14-20) St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. with Pastor Wayne Alloway officiating. To view the Livestream service, go to Roperandsons.com/Livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. Mark's Church Foundation: 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68520 or Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund: 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca, NE 68430. Visitation: open visitation from noon to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive and one hour prior to service time at the church. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
