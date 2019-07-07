Artis Carol Zimmerman

March 2, 1943 – June 22, 2019
Artis (Artie) Carol Zimmerman, born March 2nd, 1943 passed away Saturday, June 22, at the age of 76.
Artie is survived by two sons, Thomas (Christina), Scott Hassan Denny; step-daughter Angela (Mark) Drouhard; brother, Gordon Trout Jr. (Gerry); sisters, Debbie and Gail; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews, and cherished friends. She is preceded in death by her son, James Bryan Hassan; husband, Fred Zimmerman; mother, Erma Trout; and father, Gordon Trout Sr.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 12, at Wyuka Funeral Home located at 3600 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. In lieu of flowers, donations to Artie's favorite charity, Boys Town, would be appreciated. Condolences at Wyuka.com.