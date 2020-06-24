× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 8, 2020

Arthur “Ted” Lannan, 69, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon surrounded by family. He was married to Terri Lannan, and had lived in Lincoln, Nebraska for nearly forty years.

Ted was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 31, 1950. He grew up in Montana and Santa Barbara, California. Ted graduated from Santa Barbara High School where he was Student Body President and played baseball and football. Then, he received his bachelor's degree in American Literature at Claremont McKenna College and also studied Education at Minnesota State University.

Ted had a great love of adventures! He is famous for leading a group of high school students on outdoor expedition near Chadron, Nebraska only to be caught in a surprise blizzard. Ted and his fellow leaders led the students to safety by breaking into a nearby ranger station and survived (according to legend) on eating frozen butter and rotten sausage.

Ted was a hopeless romantic. He proposed to his wife, Terri, on a billboard placed in front of her then employer Lincoln General Hospital. Leading up to that day, he had been on a trip to Africa to climb Mt. Kenya, but before leaving, he scheduled flowers to be delivered to her weekly so she wouldn't forget about him while on his trip. The plan worked and she agreed to his proposal.