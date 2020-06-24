June 8, 2020
Arthur “Ted” Lannan, 69, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon surrounded by family. He was married to Terri Lannan, and had lived in Lincoln, Nebraska for nearly forty years.
Ted was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 31, 1950. He grew up in Montana and Santa Barbara, California. Ted graduated from Santa Barbara High School where he was Student Body President and played baseball and football. Then, he received his bachelor's degree in American Literature at Claremont McKenna College and also studied Education at Minnesota State University.
Ted had a great love of adventures! He is famous for leading a group of high school students on outdoor expedition near Chadron, Nebraska only to be caught in a surprise blizzard. Ted and his fellow leaders led the students to safety by breaking into a nearby ranger station and survived (according to legend) on eating frozen butter and rotten sausage.
Ted was a hopeless romantic. He proposed to his wife, Terri, on a billboard placed in front of her then employer Lincoln General Hospital. Leading up to that day, he had been on a trip to Africa to climb Mt. Kenya, but before leaving, he scheduled flowers to be delivered to her weekly so she wouldn't forget about him while on his trip. The plan worked and she agreed to his proposal.
He loved the outdoors. Throughout his life he fished, camped, hiked, rafted and canoed, sailed, cross country skied, climbed mountains, surfed and more. His favorite friends were those who also enjoyed being in the wilderness, and his favorite memories were made on these adventures.
Ted loved his family and treated his friends and kids' friends like family. He was always available when someone needed a hand. Ted thought his grandsons were the best, and had a very difficult time saying no to them. He even agreed, at the request of his grandson, to be the dalmatian in the group fire department costume last Halloween.
Ted is survived by Terri; daughter Jacquetta Lannan, son-in-law Elliot Shmukler and grandsons Alexander and Benjamin of Burlingame, California; son Eric Lannan of Portland, Oregon; brother Carl “Ed” Lannan of Everett, Washington; sister Dr. Robin Lannan Adams and brother-in-law Les Adams; and sister Polly Chavarria and brother-in-law Dennis Chavarria; mother-in-law Wanda Nelson of Exira, Iowa; brother-in-law Keith Nelson and sister-in-law Cyndi Nelson of Carrol, Iowa; as well as a number of well-loved nieces and nephews.
The family welcomes you to give gifts in memory of Ted to the Food Bank of Lincoln or the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Veteran's Assistance Fund. A virtual memorial will be held for Ted on July 12, 2020 at 4:00p.m. CST. For information regarding the virtual memorial, gifts, please contact tedlannanmemorial@gmail.com. A Celebration of Life in honor of Ted will be held at a later date.
