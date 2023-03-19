Arthur M. Kolb

April 12, 1928 - March 15, 2023

Arthur M. Kolb, 94, of Lincoln, died March 15, 2023. Born in Lincoln on April 12, 1928 to Jacob Jr & Christina (Kukes) Kolb. Retired in 1989 as a station manager for the US Postal Service after 32 years of service. US Army Vietnam Veteran. Member of American Legion Post #3, VFW Post #4626, WSI, and East Lincoln Lodge 210 A.F. & A.M.

Arthur is survived by his children Randy (Debbie) Kolb, Kifny (Jerry) Bogatz, Kelli Parks, Shawn Kolb; stepchildren Charles Schomaker & Ray (Dawn) Schomaker; 7 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Marvena Kolb; daughter Kimberly (Vince) Mahoney; son Kirwin Kolb; stepdaughter Cheryl Holliway; and siblings Harry Kolb, Jacob Kolb, & Flora Kipper.

Memorial services 10:00 am Thursday (3/23/23) at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Inurnment with military honors at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund for Shriners Hospitals for Children or Army Emergency Relief c/o Offutt Air Force Base. Condolences:www.bmlfh.com