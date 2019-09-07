February 5, 1936 - August 26, 2019
Arthur Keith Starr, born February 5, 1936, to Arthur and Luree (Schmidt) Starr. Keith went to our Lord on August 26, 2019 at the age of 83. Keith was born outside of Fairbury and grew up on the family farm with his parents and younger brother, Kenneth Starr. Keith graduated from Fairbury High School and went on to receive an associate degree in business from Fairbury Junior College. Keith married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Jo Milne, on June 24, 1956. Keith served our country as a Naval reservist.
Keith and Marlene moved to Lincoln where Keith went to work at CenTel of Lincoln as an accountant in the purchasing department and subsequently became a manager in the data processing department. Keith and Marlene raised their two sons, Kim and Kevin, in Lincoln. Keith retired from CenTel in 1992. Over his career at Centel Keith developed lifelong friendships with several of his colleagues. Those friendships meant the world to Keith, which he embraced to the end of his life.
Keith and Marlene loved to travel and visited several states. After Marlene's passing in 1996, Keith continued to travel with his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Patti Starr, and his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Kim, Julie, Jack and Claire Starr. Keith really enjoyed the tropics. Keith never lost his love for farming and his Harley Davidson.
Surviving family members include: brother Kenneth Starr; son Kim Starr (Julie), son Kevin Starr (Patti); grandson Jack Arthur Starr (Jessica Bohnenkamp), granddaughter Eliza Claire Starr Foos (Levi); niece Lynn Starr Jacobs (David) and great nephews Mitchell and Spencer Jacobs. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister-in-law Kathy Wilde Starr.
There will be a celebration reception for Keith at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 West Drake Road in Ft. Collins, CO on September 21, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. A service for Keith will occur at St. Mark's Church, Lincoln, this fall. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in the name of A. Keith Starr to the Alzheimer's Association, Pathways Hospice in Fort Collins or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.allnuttftcollins.com
