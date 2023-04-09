Arthur G. Bates

March 29, 1930 - March 31, 2023

Arthur G. Bates, 93, of Lincoln, died peacefully with his children close by. He will always be remembered for his purity of spirit, kind gestures and selfless acts. He made all who knew him better human beings.

For nearly 30 years, Dr. Bates was a professor of music at University of Nebraska Kearney (formerly Kearney State College). He served as president of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association, founded the Kearney Area Music Educators Association and was also active in the National Education Association, the Music Educators National Conference, and the Music Teachers National Association. In 1995, he received an alumni award from Nebraska Wesleyan. Art served in the U.S. Navy as Personnelman 1st Class and church organist in Kodiak, Alaska, from 1953-55

Art and his wife Fran met at Nebraska Wesleyan, went on to study music at the Eastman School of Music and the University of Northern Colorado. He continued educating, practicing, and performing for over 60 years. For the last decade, Art was an active resident at The Landing in Lincoln. He was an extraordinary gardener, ushered at the Lied Center and was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Born March 29, 1930, to Mildred Glaze and Arthur C. Bates of Carleton and Polk, Nebraska, he is survived by his son Steve Bates (Tina) of Wamego, Kansas, and daughter Valerie Cuppens Bates (Joep) of Lincoln; Grandchildren Max and Peri Cuppens, Chris and Spencer Bates, Megan (Peek); Shannon, Amy, Dustin Jones. Also surviving are his 21 great grandchildren. Art was preceded in death by his son David Perry Bates, wife Fran, brother Earl and sister Jean.

A graveside service will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, NE at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Immanuel Community Foundation. Please designate “Garden Renovation” or “Scholarship Fund.” Condolences may be sent directly to Roperandsons.com.