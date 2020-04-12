March 12, 1930 - April 8, 2020
Arthur Frank Reinhart, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Legacy Terrace. He was 90 years young. Born March 12, 1930 to Arthur M. and Gladys (Kernes) Reinhart. After his mother's untimely death in 1935, he was raised by his father and step mother, Veronica (Kraus) Reinhart. Art served in the U.S. Army in Guam from 1947-1948. After he was discharged from the Army he came back to Humphrey, NE and married his sweetheart Bernadette (Heinen) Reinhart on November 7, 1950.
Art was a world class typesetter. He began his career with the local Humphrey newspaper, then moved on to the local newspaper in Fremont, NE before moving to the Lincoln Star newspaper in 1954 and then subsequentially working for Peterson Typesetting, where he was a linotype operator for 32 years. After retirement he stayed active. He loved his family very much.
Art is survived by sons, Lynn (Deb) of Omaha, Don (Sally) of Columbus, Larry (Ellen) of Grand Island, Tom (Susan) of Palmyra; daughters, Mary (Cecil) Case of Omaha, Connie (Lyle) Grafelman of Savage, Minnesota, Beth (Eric) Hoesing of Lincoln, Cindy (Jason) Martins of Lincoln. He had 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; brother, Robert Reinhart of South Dakota; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, John (Marlene) Heinen of North Aurora, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernadette; sister in-law, Betty and grandson Ryan Hoesing.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date, along with the burial at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Tabitha Hospice Foundation 4615 J St. Lincoln, NE 68510
