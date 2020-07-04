July 1, 2020
Arthur F. Pracheil, 90, of Crete, died July 1, 2020 in Wilber.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister Pauline Nannen. He is survived by daughters Connie (Bill) Ryan of Grand Island, Roxy (Rob) Huntley of Norfolk, sons Dean (Rebecca) Pracheil, Dennis (Lori) Pracheil of Dorchester and Randy (Kelli) Pracheil of Milford, sisters Evelyn Kasl of Dorchester and Wilma Chrastil of Crete, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.
Services: Wednesday, 10:00a.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Visitation: Tuesday, 1-8 p.m., Kuncl Funeral Home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com
