Arthur F. Pracheil
View Comments

Arthur F. Pracheil

{{featured_button_text}}
Arthur F. Pracheil

July 1, 2020

Arthur F. Pracheil, 90, of Crete, died July 1, 2020 in Wilber.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister Pauline Nannen. He is survived by daughters Connie (Bill) Ryan of Grand Island, Roxy (Rob) Huntley of Norfolk, sons Dean (Rebecca) Pracheil, Dennis (Lori) Pracheil of Dorchester and Randy (Kelli) Pracheil of Milford, sisters Evelyn Kasl of Dorchester and Wilma Chrastil of Crete, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.

Services: Wednesday, 10:00a.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Visitation: Tuesday, 1-8 p.m., Kuncl Funeral Home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Arthur Pracheil, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News