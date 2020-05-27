May 23, 2020
Arthur A. Wiater, 90, of Lincoln, passed into eternal life on May 23, 2020. Survived by his wife, Norma; daughters, Linda Wiater, Cathy (Barry) Fluckey, Karen (Bill) Edwards; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. A rosary will be said prior to the Mass at 10:00 AM. Private Inurnment will be in the St. Patrick's/St. Joseph's Cemetery in Platte Center, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Cathedral School or Masses in Arthur's Memory. Arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.
