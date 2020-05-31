× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 9, 1929 - May 23, 2020

Arthur A. Wiater, 90, of Lincoln, passed into eternal life on May 23, 2020. Mr. Wiater was born July 9, 1929 to Frank & Julia (Bonk) Wiater in Columbus, NE. Arthur worked as an internal auditor for the General Accounting Office and the Federal Highway Administration. Prior he served in the Army-Air Force during WWII.

During his free time he was a master of all trades; he was an electrician, plumber, car mechanic for 5 cars while his daughters were in school, he volunteered his mechanical skill to work on the parish school's buses, he took community college classes to learn TV repair and underground sprinkler installation, he even built his own tractor for hauling and snow removal. He was smart having graduated from high school at 16 to learning computers and the internet in his 80's. Most of all he was first and always a loving, supportive husband and father.

Survived by his wife, Norma; daughters, Linda Wiater, Cathy (Barry) Fluckey, Karen (Bill) Edwards; sister, Agnes Strenger; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Andrew, Francis, Adelaide, Zetta, Allan and Clare.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Fr. Justin Wylie will Celebrate. Interment will be St. Patrick's/St. Joseph's Cemetery in Platte Center, NE. Fr. Joe Miksch will Celebrate. A rosary will be said at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Cathedral School or may be given in the form of Masses. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.

