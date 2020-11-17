July 27, 1936 - November 14, 2020

Arthur A. Pieper (84) of Lincoln passed away Nov 14, 2020 at CHI Hospital. He was born July 27, 1936 in Dodge NE, to the late Joseph and Mary (Grossrhode) Pieper.

Survived by wife Janice; son Daniel (Danita) of Overland Park, KS; son Russell (Kathy) of Lincoln NE, Steven Pieper of Rantoul IL; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister Imelda Pieper of Dodge; sister-in-law Judy Pieper of Des Moines IA. Preceded by parents, daughter JoAnn, daughter-in-law Michele, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Private family services Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Tuesday 11:00. Live streaming https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. No viewing or visitation due to Covid 19. Memorials to Lincoln Food Bank or Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left @ www.bmlfh.com.