August 18, 1929 - February 27, 2020

Art Bossard, 90, of Lincoln, recent resident of Bickford Senior Living, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Tabitha the Journey House with his family by his side. He will be remembered fondly for his warmth, friendliness, and good humor. It was his joy to raise three sons, encouraging them to reach for the stars, but at the same time providing loving support to achieve their aspirations.

Art was born on August 18, 1929 to Arthur and Amelia (Behmer) Bossard in Norfolk, NE. After high school and Norfolk Community College he worked at the Norfolk Daily News beginning an apprenticeship as a linotype operator. On January 6, 1951 he and his sweetheart, Ruth Lamm, eloped to Yankton, SD. They were married 62 years. After living two years in Norfolk, they moved to Lincoln where Art worked at the Lincoln Journal-Star and became the composing room shop steward serving as a union leader.

In retirement, Art and Ruth enjoyed involvement in many activities together including family events, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, travel, and especially following the Husker football team.