Aron Scott Elder

March 5, 1983 – November 11, 2019
Aron S. Elder, 36, of Lincoln passed away on November 11th at St. Jane De Chantal. Aron was born March 5, 1983 in Lincoln to Kim & Francie Elder. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 2004.
Aron struggled most of his life with disabilities and he survived several life-threatening illnesses, but when times got tough for him, he would often say “I do good”. Beyond the ordinary, Aron's life was a special gift and his suffering serves as a reminder for humanity that each day is fragile and precious.
As a resident of St. Jane De Chantal he was popular with many of the residents & nursing staff. Special thanks to Asa, Robin, Peggy, Holly, Marie and other caregivers who enlightened his life. Those who knew Aron loved him and he returned their love.
Survivors include his parents; sisters, Mandy (Dale) Hoppe, Katie (Ryan) Buck. Nephews Colton & Zac Hoppe and niece Amelia Elder. Aron was preceded in death by grandparents Earl & Dolores Elgert and Eugene & Betty Elder.
Funeral services for Aron will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Viewing one hour prior to service. Memorials may be given to the Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska or to Best Buddies International. Condolences at wyuka.com.