Arnold James "Arnie" Nadherny

June 12, 1929 - April 29, 2020

Born to James & Rose Cerveny on June 12, 1929 in Milligan, NE.

Survivors Daughters: Carol & Eldon Ogorzolka of Lincoln, NE; Nancy & Larry Barrow of Lincoln, NE; grandsons: Dan & Michael Nadherny of Milligan, NE; Brian Nadherny of Rushville, NE; granddaughters, Jenny (Brian) Thomay of Brunswick, OH; Kristi (Brian) Ekasala of Lake Worth, FL; Brooke Barrow (Fiance, Tanner Webster) of Shawnee, KS; great-grandchildren, Avery and Hunter Ekasala and Baby Thomay. Services Saturday.

Private Family Graveside Service Bohemian National Cemetery - Milligan, NE. Visitation Friday, May 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel - Milligan, NE. Memorials In Lieu of Flowers - To the family to be designated at a later date. Military graveside services Bohemian National Cemetery Milligan, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a Livestream Video of the graveside service for Arnold will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020 on Farmer & Son Funeral Home's Facebook Page.

