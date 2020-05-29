× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 14, 1936 - May 25, 2020

Arneda Buckmaster, 83, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 while surrounded by her family, after a long fight with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

She was born on August 14, 1936 in Earling, WV to Arnie and Dorothy (Browning) Fielding. Her father was a hard-working coal miner who looked and laughed like Jackie Gleason. Arneda's mother had the most beautiful, kind and patient heart, all wrapped up with a wonderful sense of humor, which she passed on to each of her 6 children.

Arneda was an insurance adjuster for American Agriculture Insurance Company. She was a member of First-Plymouth Church, TeamMates Mentoring Program and Masonic Eastern Star. She married Gary Buckmaster in Denver, CO and they had 3 children together.

Family members include her daughter Brenda Bernhardt of Plattsmouth, son Greg Buckmaster and daughter-in-law Nikki Buckmaster of Lincoln and daughter Dottie Kitchen and son-in-law Jim Kitchen of Lincoln. Arneda also had 5 grandchildren whom she adored, Nicki and Hannah Bernhardt of Plattsmouth and Dylan, Jacob and Mariah Kitchen of Lincoln.