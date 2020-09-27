× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 9, 1928 - September 24, 2020

Armin E. Vogt, 92, died September 24, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Armin was the son of William H. Vogt and Martha (Luetchens) Vogt. He was born February 9, 1928 near Wabash, NE, where he grew up on a farm and attended rural school. He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1945, Westmar College in 1950, and Evangelical Theological Seminary in 1953, and completed graduate courses at Iliff Seminary in Denver.

Armin married Mary Hahn in Le Mars, IA in 1951, and they were happily married for 69 years. Armin was a caring pastor and served EUB and Methodist churches in Nebraska at Eustis, Orafino, Marquette, Archer Zion, DeWitt, Papillion, Grand Island Faith, Wahoo, and Ithaca. He also provided leadership on the conference level as coordinator of the camping program for the EUB Church.

Armin served on the Board of Ordained Ministry of the EUB Church and the United Methodist Church. He also served on the Board of Higher Education and the Board of Diaconal Ministry. He was also a police and fire chaplain for 10 years in Lincoln. In 1993 Armin was the clergy recipient of the Harry Denman Award for Evangelism.