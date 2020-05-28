May 29, 1946 - May 27, 2020
Arlys Joy Eddy, 73, died early Wednesday from a form of multiple myeloma. She first had multiple myeloma in 2004, leading to a stem cell transplant and medical retirement. She survived — thrived — for 16 years until the cancer returned in late March. She spent her final days in hospice care at The Monarch.
Arlys was a lifelong teacher of Spanish, mostly at the high school level (Northeast and Southeast), but also at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She also taught classes for Osher Lifelong Learning.
In mid-career, she served as director of education at Trinity United Methodist Church. A graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, she studied in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Spain and led student tours to Mexico. She earned a fellowship from the Peter Kiewit Foundation and was a Wally Award winner at Lincoln Southeast.
After retirement, she traveled to Kenya as part of a church program. She also served as an assistant activities director at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center. Above all, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, neighbor and spoiler of cats. She loved to read and forever grew in her faith.
She is survived by Bill, her husband of almost 53 years; son, Bryan, of Albany, Calif.; daughter, Allyson Eddy Bravmann, of San Francisco; a sister, Val Kealy, of San Diego; a brother, Ric Boese, of Hill City, S.D.; grandsons Jackson, Maxwell and Carter; and granddaughter Anneke.
A small family service will be held soon with a celebration of life after the pandemic ends. Condolences at roperandsons.com.
