Arlis M. Sanford
April 23, 1962 - March 5, 2023
Arlis M. Sanford passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East. She was born April 23, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Everett and Della (Jordan) Stacy. Arlis graduated from Northeast High School with the class of 1981. She worked at Alice's Restaurant and Grandmother's Restaurant. Arlis cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She was an animal lover and had many pets in her lifetime.
Arlis is survived by her children, Rochelle Sanford and Jeremy Sanford; grandchildren, Jordon Sanford, Reece Schwartz, and Ambrose Northup; and parents, Everett and Della Stacy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Darcie Crawford.
Memorial service 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.