Arlis M. Sanford passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East. She was born April 23, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Everett and Della (Jordan) Stacy. Arlis graduated from Northeast High School with the class of 1981. She worked at Alice's Restaurant and Grandmother's Restaurant. Arlis cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She was an animal lover and had many pets in her lifetime.