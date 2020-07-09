Arline June Polacek
View Comments

Arline June Polacek

{{featured_button_text}}
Arline June Polacek

June 14, 1927 - July 8, 2020

Arline June Polacek, 93, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home in Wahoo, NE. She was born June 14, 1927 in Prague, NE.

Survived by husband of 73 years, Robert Polacek; daughters, Audrey (Steve) Chromy, Eileen (Allen) Bell, Carole Polacek, Julie (Daryl Bartek) Miller and Terri (Dr. Bob) Mathews; grandchildren, Bryan Bell, Alyssa (Brent) Michels, Angela (Chris) Bauer and Sherie (Kurtis) Van Slyke; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Jack and Avery Van Slyke, Roy and Max Bauer and Luciana Michels. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Barbara Cizek.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday (7/11) 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Friday (7/10) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to the Robert and Arline Memorial Fund for Bishop Neumann High School or the American Cancer Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Arline Polacek, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News