× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 14, 1927 - July 8, 2020

Arline June Polacek, 93, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home in Wahoo, NE. She was born June 14, 1927 in Prague, NE.

Survived by husband of 73 years, Robert Polacek; daughters, Audrey (Steve) Chromy, Eileen (Allen) Bell, Carole Polacek, Julie (Daryl Bartek) Miller and Terri (Dr. Bob) Mathews; grandchildren, Bryan Bell, Alyssa (Brent) Michels, Angela (Chris) Bauer and Sherie (Kurtis) Van Slyke; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Jack and Avery Van Slyke, Roy and Max Bauer and Luciana Michels. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Barbara Cizek.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday (7/11) 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Friday (7/10) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to the Robert and Arline Memorial Fund for Bishop Neumann High School or the American Cancer Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Arline Polacek , please visit Tribute Store.