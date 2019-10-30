December 15, 1948 - October 28, 2019
Arlinda “Lynn” (Jensen) Hartog, age 70 of Waverly, passed away October 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, step-mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Lynn was born on December 15, 1948, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Fred and Darlene (Ransom) Jensen. She was united in marriage to Roger Hartog on May 20, 1973.
Lynn had a 41-year career with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. After retirement from the Commission, she worked for the Game and Parks Foundation until she passed away. She also volunteered at the Waverly Community Library and helped with Sunday School at Waverly First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time at the casino with her husband and doing activities with her family such as playing Bingo and attending plays at Mahoney State Park.
Lynn is survived by her husband Roger, dog Baxter, step-daughter Sherri (husband Russ) Wren, mother Darlene Jensen, sister Alette Hain, sisters-in-law Shirley (husband LeRoy) Frerichs and Beverly (husband Loren) Schafer and brother-in-law Larry (wife Julie) Hartog, nieces and nephews Chris (wife Tracy) Gruhn, Ben (Jalisa Harlow) Gruhn, Timothy Hain, Rebecca (Ryan Wetterberg) Fish, Katy Ambriz and many more nieces and nephews as well as nine great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Fred Jensen, sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Robert Creager, Brother-in-law Kenneth Hain, mother-in-law and father-in-law Herman and Grace Hartog and Lynn's dog Mollie.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct 31, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, from 12 noon to 8 pm with the family receiving friends from 5 - 7 pm.The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Waverly First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone St, Waverly, with Rev. Jacob Cloud officiating. Burial will be at 2 pm Friday at Hoffer Cemetery, rural Gresham, NE.Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com