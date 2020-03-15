December 25, 1925 - January 17, 2020

Arlene Vivian Jones passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Southlake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Arlene was born in Laurel, Nebraska on December 25, 1925 to parents Roy and Esther (Hogelen) Nelson. She was raised near Dixon Nebraska where she attended high school, graduating in 1943. She graduated from Wayne State College in 1947 with a teaching certificate. She moved to Pender Nebraska in 1950 and taught second grade.

She met Buford Jones and they were married at the Concord Lutheran Church on August 9, 1953. In 1962, they moved to Lincoln where Arlene was a homemaker and worked part-time at Miller and Paine Department Store. While raising two children, she became an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed making clothes and craft items for family and friends. In addition, she and Buford supported many local civic and educational programs. Arlene and Buford enjoyed an active social life that included entertaining friends, playing cards and dancing.

After Buford's retirement, they purchased a home on Capital Beach where they enjoyed life on the lake. They also became snow birds wintering in Green Valley, AZ. They devoted their lives to one another and had a wonderful marriage lasting nearly 63 years. Her love of family was the most important part of her life.