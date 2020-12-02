Arlene Rose Weaver 89, Lincoln, former teacher and college professor, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Lincoln. She was born in Milligan and was a 1948 of Milligan High School, valedictorian of her class. Taught rural schools in Saline County and later received her bachelor and masters' degrees in elementary education. After two years of teaching in Hastings, Arlene obtained a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and eventually obtained her Doctorate of Philosophy in Elementary Education in 1975. She then taught elementary education classes and supervised student teachers at Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio and later Midland Lutheran College in Fremont for the next 18 years. She was promoted to full professorship in 1992, and retired in 1997 after teaching a total of 48 years.