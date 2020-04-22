× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 6, 1934 - April 19, 2020

Arlene M. Schwindt, 86 of Lincoln, passed away April 19, 2020. Arlene was born on January 6, 1934, in Washington, Kansas, to Tony and Beulah (Burns) Doebele. She grew up in Kansas and moved to Lincoln after graduation.

Arlene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Mark Gronewold of Adams, NE and son and daughter-in-law Michael and Susan Schwindt of Colleyville, TX; grandchildren Kylie (husband Zach) Darlington, Michael Gronewold, Weston Schwindt and Nicholas Schwindt; sister Nancy Goeckel and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Eldon and sister Bonnie Nespor.

Visitation for the public will be on Wednesday from 3 pm to 7 pm (Covid 19 guidelines will be followed) at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. A private family Mass will be held at Cathedral of the Risen Christ with burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Goldcrest Retirement Center and staff in Adams, NE. www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Arlene Schwindt , please visit Tribute Store.