Arlene M. Pokorny

Arlene is survived by her children: Monica Snow of Dayton, Ohio; Michael (wife Joan) Pokorny of Lincoln; Mary Alice (husband Don) Johnson of Waverly; grandchildren: Chip Pokorny and Matt Pokorny of Lincoln; Jon (Jennifer Sugrue) Pokorny of Chicago; McKenzie (husband Jared) Clough of Lincoln and great-grandson Ashton Clough; step-grandchildren: Michael (wife Donna) Martin and Erin (husband Jeff) Campbell; step-great grandchildren: Carson and Kyle Campbell and Ryland and Beckett Martin. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Robert “Bob” Pokorny, brothers Leonard Michaels and Robert Michaels and sister Marilyn Sobeslavsky.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 noon to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Rosary will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday at the church. All current Covid 19 restrictions apply. Masks are required. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded, a link will be available later in the day on Thursday at www.bmlfh.com A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Schuyler, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Make-a-Wish Foundation or Matt Talbott Kitchen. www.bmlfh.com