March 1, 1927- October 12, 2019
Arlene M. Pesek, 92 of Lincoln, passed away October 12, 2019. Arlene was born in Omaha, on March 1, 1927, and was raised in Table Rock by Joseph and Veronica Wopata.
She graduated from Table Rock High School and attended UNL for two years until she was accepted into flight attendant school for United Airlines. She was a stewardess for two years until she married Jack Pesek on June 4, 1949. They made their home in Lincoln and she worked for AT & T.
You have free articles remaining.
Arlene is survived by her three children: Bradley J. (wife Michiko S.) Pesek, Leslie L. Sims, John M. Pesek, Granddaughter Alissa L. (husband Peter) Nonis, and their two children Leah S. and Julia R. Nonis. Grandson Jacob A. Pesek. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Helen Margrave, husband, infant daughter Barbara and son Brian.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, with Father Justin Wylie celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Rosary will be on Wednesday, October 16, at 7:00 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Visitation with the family present will be on Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. www.bmlfh.com