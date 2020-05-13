April 1, 1932 - May 6, 2020
Arlene Loretta Schmidt, 88, of Lincoln, died May 6, 2020. Born April 1, 1932, in Exeter, Nebraska, the daughter of Floyd and Iva Long. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. She married Milton Leroy Schmidt on February 11, 1951, at St. Paul's Methodist Church. Together they raised seven children. Arlene was widowed in 1995. She loved spending time with her family, her pets and enjoyed gardening and reading.
Arlene was preceded in death by both her parents, four of her siblings, two of her sons, David and Douglas, and her husband, Milton. She is survived by her brother, James; six of her children, Debra, Amy, Lisa, Daniel, Timothy, and Andrew; her six grandchildren, Betsey, Dana, Sarah, Luke, Bella, and Delaney; and her five great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Lincoln, Juliette, Olivia, and Violet.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
