December 16, 1936 - February 9, 2020

Arlene Ernaetta House, 83, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away February 9, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1936 to Walter and Erna (Lueders) Duensing in Beatrice, Nebraska. On November 4, 1956 Arlene married Willis House and moved to Lincoln. She had worked as an executive secretary for Woodman Life, Nebraska Farmer Magazine and HEAF.

Arlene had many friends whom she played cards and bowled with and volunteered for the Red Cross for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren when she could, had a green thumb and loved her plants and flowers in her garden and home. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Arlene is survived by her children Elizabeth Rixon of Greenville, NC, Michael House, Douglas House, Barbara House all of Lincoln, NE; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister Joann (George) Thompson. She is preceded in death by her husband Willis E. House II; parents; Brothers Laverne and Arlo; and Sister Valeria Ashton.

Funeral services will be Friday February 14 at 12:30 PM at the Lincoln Memorial funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Lincoln. Family to receive friends Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

Service information Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home

6800 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE 68512 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Arlene's Funeral Service begins.