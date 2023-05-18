Arlene D. Fortune

August 16, 1930 - May 15, 2023

Arlene Fortune, 92, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023.

Born August 16, 1930, to Justus and Emma Grube in Johnson, NE. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in 1945. After graduating Johnson high school in 1947, as class valedictorian, Arlene moved to Lincoln, and began working at the railway commission. She married Alvin A. Petersen on February 14, 1953. From that union they had Lisa and Steve. They lived on a dairy farm in rural Syracuse, NE, until Alvin's death in 1965.

She married Gene Fortune in 1975, and was married for 26 years, until he passed in 2001. They enjoyed a full and loving life together.

Arlene enjoyed gardening, attending sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards with her friends, socializing over coffee at church, and keeping tabs on all her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Gary) King of Lincoln and son, Steve (Rhonda) Petersen of Houston. Granddaughters: Amanda (Rich) Prokasky, Katie Watchorn, Liz (Kit) Kester of Lincoln. Grandsons: Presten (Whitney) Petersen of Houston, Spencer (Kelsey) Petersen of Omaha, Chandler Petersen of Denver. Sisters: Melva Schmidt of Washington and Phyllis Bates of IA. Ten great- grandchildren and the entire Sheridan Lutheran Church family.

Celebration of life will be Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Sheridan Lutheran church. Visitation Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:00 - 8:00 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com.

Services will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live.