× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 26, 1934 - July 7, 2020

Arlene Ann Zajic, née Kasparek, 86, of Seward NE passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. She was born on April 26th, 1934 to Edward and Ludmilla (née Vozenilek) Kasparek. On July 29th, 1952 she married Melvin Bernard Zajic. To this union, six children were born. Roger, Duane (Emmy) of Seward NE, Kathleen, Cheryl Snyder (Devon) of Cary NC, Debra Walton-Zajic (Devon) of Plymouth MN, and Ron (Patty) of Hanover KS. Roger and Kathleen were born at rest.

A lifelong resident of Southeastern Nebraska. She was very proud of her Czech heritage and was widely known for her culinary baking skills in traditional Czech cuisine. She loved playing cards, dancing, listening to polka music and going to special events at Tabor Hall and Saline Center.

After 41 years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin. She stayed on the farm for an additional seven years. She later lived with her special friend Art Pracheil. They spent nearly two decades together until health issues necessitated the need for them to live apart.

A celebration of Arlene's life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13th at the Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 – 7 at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Arlene Zajic , please visit Tribute Store.