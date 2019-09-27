February 21, 1929 - June 23, 2019
Arleen E. Curtis passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born to John and Elfrieda Bauer in Brooklyn, NY on February 21, 1929 and is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, John and Arthur. She is survived by her husband Paul Curtis, her children Stephen (Angelique) Curtis, Susan (Dale) Miller, Nancy (Brad) Brestel and David (Lisa) Curtis, grandchildren Sara, Wendy, Nathan, Joseph, Katie, Allison and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Arleen met her husband Paul in a Brooklyn, NY church, and after marriage, moved to Seward, NE where they raised their four children. She enjoyed working at the Seward County Independent and stayed busy with gardening, painting, church choir, 4-H, Camp Fire Girls and attended College. After moving to and living in Lincoln, NE for many years, Arleen and Paul retired to Florida where she thrived on year-round sunshine, gardening, church choir, shuffleboard, fine dining and daily swims. Arleen also loved the mountains, opera, art, reading, travel and she will be missed.
A celebration of Arleen's life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bellevue, NE on Saturday, October 12 at 10:30 am.
