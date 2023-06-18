Arleen A. McCrory

May 3, 1924 - June 4, 2023

Born May 3, 1924 in Bee, NE. Died June 4, 2023 in Lincoln, NE. Age 99. Her parents were Vladimir and Rose (Pernicek) Sobotka. She was a long-time member of St. Teresa Catholic Church.

She was raised in Bee, NE and attended school through 10th grade, and attended Seward, NE High School through 11th grade. The family then moved to York, NE and Arleen graduated from York High School. The family moved to Hastings and eventually settled in Lincoln in 1944. Her first job in Lincoln was with the Midwest Insurance Co. legal department. She then went to work at the Cline Williams Law Firm, where a co-worker Mary McCrory introduced her to her brother Louis who had recently returned from Army service in Europe in WWII. They married in 1947 at St. Mary Cathedral in Lincoln. After raising her children, she went to work at the Nebraska Legislature Transcriber's office.

Arleen was married to Louis McCrory from 1947 until his death in 1987. She is survived by: son Michael (Susan) McCrory, daughter Nancy (John) Clyne, daughter Diane (Chuck) Hiller, 5 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by husband Louis, her father and mother, brother Erwin and sister-in-law Olga Sobotka, sister LaVerna and brother-in-law Jack Mann, and great-great granddaughter Sophia.

Arleen's family was important to her and she doted on her grand children. Her face would light up when she was with them. She was a faithful Nebraska Huskers and Chicago Bears fan. She loved the simple things in life. She would search for four leaf clovers and ladybugs. She enjoyed the birds and the antics of the squirrels in her large oak tree. Bluebirds and cardinals were her favorites, but she loved spotting the first robin in the spring. Peonies and iris were favorite flowers. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, going to the casino, watching Jeopardy, playing bingo and lottery scratch-offs were also favorite pastimes.

The family is especially grateful to the nurses and social workers of CHI Hospice, and the staff at Bickford of Lincoln for their kindness and compassionate professional care of our mom this past year. Father Jason Doher's sacramental ministering to mom in the final months of her life was a blessing for her and for us.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on June 17th, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, with Father Jason Doher officiating. Memorials to St. Teresa Catholic Church.