April 15, 1928 - December 22, 2020

Ardith Brittain, 92 passed away on December 22, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He was born April 15, 1928 in Filley, NE to Florence (Creekman) and Berton Brittain. He moved to Lincoln, NE in 1948 and married Betty Piersol. In 1952 Ardith joined the Navy and served until 1954. Upon returning to Lincoln, Art became a fire fighter with the Lincoln Fire Department and attained a rank of Captain before retiring. Art enjoyed wood working and traveling.

Preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, sisters Otha Rowe, Doris Harms, and Gladys Brittain, brothers Everett, Dale, Cletis, and Cecil Brittain. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside service will be held in the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be considered at a later date in 2021 when family and friends can safely gather. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com