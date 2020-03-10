Ardis Elaine (Burbach) Prochnow
March 6, 2020

Ardis Elaine (Burbach) Prochnow

March 6, 2020

Ardis Elaine (Burbach) Prochnow, 94 of Lincoln, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Ardis was a member of St John's Reformed Church.

Her husband Raymond Prochnow preceded her in death. Ardis is survived by her daughter Janet (Neal) Stenberg and son David Prochnow; two granddaughters Amy and Kathryn Stenberg; sister Marilyn (Jess) Johnson; sisters-in-law Helen Burbach, Shirley Burbach and Marilynn Burbach.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday at Butherus Maser and Love from 3 pm to 8 pm, with family present from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Memorials are suggested to St John's Reformed Church. www.bmlfh.com

