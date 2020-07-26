Arden A. Nitz
Arden A. Nitz

Arden A. Nitz

July 17, 2020

Arden A. Nitz, 83, of Beatrice, passed away on July 17, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 31 from 10am to 11am at Christ Community Church in Beatrice followed by a Memorial Service starting at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Arden and Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship Fund established through the Beatrice Educational Foundation. Due to COVID-19, the visitation and memorial service are following the CDC guidelines, enforcing a mask requirement, social distancing, and temperature screenings. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln, in charge of arrangements. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

