Arden A. Nitz, 83, of Beatrice, passed away on July 17, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 31 from 10am to 11am at Christ Community Church in Beatrice followed by a Memorial Service starting at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Arden and Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship Fund established through the Beatrice Educational Foundation. Due to COVID-19, the visitation and memorial service are following the CDC guidelines, enforcing a mask requirement, social distancing, and temperature screenings. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln, in charge of arrangements. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.