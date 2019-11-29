June 8, 1946 - November 26, 2019
Ardell R. Lostroh, 73, of Malcolm, passed away November 26, 2019. He was born June 8, 1946, in Lincoln to Alma (née Pieper) Lostroh and Louis H. Lostroh. He graduated from Malcolm High School in 1964. After serving in the Vietnam Conflict in 1967, he married Patricia Hoshor on June 20, 1969.
Ardell worked for Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph as a member of Communication Workers of America. Through his Out on a Limb tree trimming and removal business he used his bucket truck, chainsaws, and tractor with a front blade to attack cedar trees.
Ardell enjoyed mornings with his friends at the Malcolm General Store. He also loved John Deere tractors, lawn mowers, a double-run in the crib, and helping whoever he could. He volunteered for Food Net: “Tummy fill, not landfill.” Anyone who ever shared a Budweiser on the porch with him loved his ornery sense of humor, and his generosity was appreciated by neighbors far and wide.
He is survived by siblings Ardis Krahl, Arlene “Coke” Smith, Louis Lostroh, and Karna Waters; wife Pat Lostroh; children Ginger Howell and Candi Lostroh, and son-in-law Doug Howell; grandchildren Trenton, Dylan, and Hunter Howell; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Eileen Lostroh and Duran Lostroh, and brothers-in-law Bill Hoshor and Galen Loomis.
Celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 2 from 12-1 p.m. with lunch to follow at the Malcolm Fire Hall, 150 W 2nd St, Malcolm, NE 68402. Donations in his name to Food Net, 13000 Old Cheney Road, Walton NE 68461. There will be an additional celebration of life outdoors at the farm in the spring, date TBD. Flowers to the Fire Hall; condolences at aspenaftercare.com.