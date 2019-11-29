June 8, 1946 - November 26, 2019

Ardell R. Lostroh, 73, of Malcolm, passed away November 26, 2019. He was born June 8, 1946, in Lincoln to Alma (née Pieper) Lostroh and Louis H. Lostroh. He graduated from Malcolm High School in 1964. After serving in the Vietnam Conflict in 1967, he married Patricia Hoshor on June 20, 1969.

Ardell worked for Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph as a member of Communication Workers of America. Through his Out on a Limb tree trimming and removal business he used his bucket truck, chainsaws, and tractor with a front blade to attack cedar trees.

Ardell enjoyed mornings with his friends at the Malcolm General Store. He also loved John Deere tractors, lawn mowers, a double-run in the crib, and helping whoever he could. He volunteered for Food Net: “Tummy fill, not landfill.” Anyone who ever shared a Budweiser on the porch with him loved his ornery sense of humor, and his generosity was appreciated by neighbors far and wide.