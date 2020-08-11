× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 14, 1941 - August 8, 2020

Ardean F. Ott, 78, of Lincoln, passed away August 8, 2020. Born August 14, 1941 in rural Stockham, NE to Cornelius and Margaret (Epp) Ott. Ardean was owner of Lincoln Title and worked at the Lancaster County Assessors office for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Triangle Group at St. Mark's, Gold Wing Club, and Square Dance Club.

Family members include his daughters Renee (Sean) Faden, Tamara (Paul) Schmeling and Kristin Ott; sons Terry (Cheri) Ott and Jason (Kelly) Ott; grandchildren Ryan and Nolan Faden, Lauren and Morgan Ott, Eric and Emily Schmeling, Landon and Heidi Ott; step-children Rachel and Dean, Elizabeth “Beth”, Bobby and Becky; sisters Janice Ott and Lorraine Brehem; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and brother Ron.

Funeral Service: 10:00 am Saturday (8-15-20) St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. with Pastor Kara Hillhouse officiating. Memorials to St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home Project” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com

