× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 28, 1934 - April 4, 2020

Ardath “Ardie” Rosalie Young Pinkerton, 85, of Beatrice, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Lincoln. Ardie was born to Ralph and Anna Young on July 28, 1934 in Odell. Growing up in Beatrice, Ardie graduated from Beatrice High School in 1952 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority.

Ardie and Ken Pinkerton married in 1957, living and raising a family mostly in Beatrice as members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a Beatrice Junior High teacher and then served as a member and first female president of the Beatrice School Board and member of the Beatrice Schools Educational Foundation. Ardie also was an election worker for more than two decades.

Ardie is survived by her husband Ken; sons Ken (Noreen), Mark, Don and Bill (Greta); daughters Jane (Mike) Tobias, Ann (Jim) Mott and Cindy (Keith) Hagel; 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Young; and sisters-in-law Cecelia Linscott and Gari Pinkerton.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Robert Barnhill in charge. These services can be viewed live on the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel Facebook page. Further public visitation, rosary and Mass of Christian Burial services will be held at a later date (due to the current pandemic situation). Private burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Beatrice Educational Foundation and the Bargain Box with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ardie's online guest book and view video tribute when completed at ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

To send flowers to the family of Ardath Pinkerton , please visit Tribute Store.