December 25, 1936 - March 6, 2020

Anton J. "Tony" Wirka, 83, of Prague, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.Tony was born December 25, 1936, in Prague, Nebraska to Anton and Gladys (Satorie) Wirka. He attended area schools and graduated from Prague High School. He served in the Wahoo National Guard for several years and was a helicopter mechanic.

Tony loved operating big machinery and worked for the Saunders County Road Department for over 44 years. He was instrumental in elevating many of the roads in Saunders County. He loved working in his shop, watching sports and visiting with friends and family. Tony was a member of the Eagles Club in Wahoo.

He is survived by his sister, Donna (Gawaine) Dvorak of Wahoo, two sisters-in-law; Suzi Wirka of Lincoln and Elaine Wirka of Fremont and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Karl and LeRoy Wirka and one sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Charles) Prochaska.

Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City Jerry L. Kracl, Officiating. Visitation Monday 10-11:00 a.m. Committal in the Prague National Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Lunch in the Prague Parish Hall. Condolences to www.revbluejeans.com

