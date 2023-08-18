August 22, 1942—August 16, 2023
Anton E. Lintz, 80, of Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
He was born to Raymond and Ruth (Schmidt) Lintz on August 22, 1942. Anton proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1963. He was actively engaged in farming and being a cattleman throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife Sharon (Burow) Lintz of Tecumseh, son James Lintz (Angie) of Syracuse; daughter, Ann Buckner of Tecumseh; three grandchildren, sisters, Margie Jean Farley of Ocala, FL, Esther Buethe of Lincoln; Dorothy Woltemath-Scoles of Mesa, AZ; Beverly Forrest (Alan) of Cary, NC, brother-in-law, Gary Burow (Ronda) of Lincoln, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-8, with family, 5-7 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2023, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh.
Interment: Spring Creek Cemetery, rural Tecumseh, with full military honors. www.wherrymortuary.com.