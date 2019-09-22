July 24, 1945 - September 5, 2019
Anthony F. Starace of Lincoln passed away on September 5, 2019. He was born in Queens, New York City, on July 24, 1945. He attended Stuyvesant High School and Columbia University in New York, and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Chicago, where he met his wife of 51 years, Katherine.
He then held a post-doctoral position at Imperial College in London, until he came to the University of Nebraska in January 1973. A professor of physics for 46 years, Anthony was admired for his publication record, his work ethic and his ability to bring colleagues together. He collaborated with researchers from around the globe, and was always enthusiastic to learn about new cultures. He had an uncanny ability to find excellent restaurants; he was beloved for his cooking and his international dinner parties.
In all aspects of life, he was known for his energy, commitment, willingness to learn, and passion for education. An avid squash player and athlete, he was a division winner at the 2014 Santa Barbara Squash Championships.
He is survived by his wife Katherine Fritz Starace; son and daughter-in-law Alexander Starace and Alissa Green; daughter and son-in-law Anne Starace and Nam Tran; grandchildren Zoe Starace and Flint Tran; brother Francis Starace and sister Linda Starace Colabella.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2 at The Ross Theater, 313 N 13th Street. All who knew him are welcome to attend. Gifts to continue his legacy at the UNL Physics and Astronomy Department can be sent to Memorials to University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.
