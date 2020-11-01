October 20, 2020

Anthony D. Minnick, age 97, passed away October 20, 2020. Born in Terre Haute, Indiana, he entered the Army Air Corp in 1942. His Air Force career spanned 30 years, and included service in Europe in WWII, Okinawa, Vietnam, and at SAC. He retired a Lieutenant Colonel. He enjoyed a 30 year second career as a realtor in Lincoln, and earned several honors, including Lincoln Realtor of the Year in 1979, President of the Lincoln Board of Realtors in 1984, and Nebraska Realtor of the Year in 1996. Tony enjoyed golf, was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, and loved being with family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Beverly, his children Doug Minnick (Laura) of Lincoln and Toni Lee Mars of Terre Haute, two grandchildren, four great- grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park 6800 S. 14th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm on November 3rd. A private family only service will be held at a later date. In lieu of food, gifts, or flowers, please send memorials to Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. in Lincoln. Condolences may be left at the visitation or online at www.lincolnfh.com.