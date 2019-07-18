April 9, 1946 – July 16, 2019
Anona L. (Houfek) Trutna (April 9, 1946 – July 16, 2019) of Valparaiso, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family, nearly two years after being diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer. Anona grew up by Prague, graduated from Prague High School in 1964, and married Tom Trutna at the Prague Presbyterian Church on April 5, 1968.
Anona was a member of the Czech Presbyterian Church and Ladies Aid, she was Sunday school and Bible school teacher, she and Tom were members of the Hilltoppers church organization and held various offices, including president. She served as an elder of the church and as clerk of session. She was a charter member of the Valparaiso Firemen's Auxiliary and served as president for 15 years. Anona made several memorable connections as a dormitory custodian at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she worked for 15 years.
Anona was also a member of the Valparaiso Legion Auxiliary and Valparaiso Women's Club. She enjoyed writing poetry, sewing, cooking, playing cards with friends, and maybe most of all, hosting New Year's Eve parties at her home. Though her prognosis may have seemed grim, Anona maintained a positive attitude and was an inspiration to those close to her as they witnessed her strength, bravery, and deep faith in God and His plan for her. Her strong belief gave her comfort and peace; and allowed her an amazing opportunity to cherish each and every day.
Anona is survived by her husband Tom, Valparaiso; daughter Christie Bordovsky, Valparaiso; son Michael Trutna, Lincoln; sons-in-law Pete Bordovsky and Stuart Richey; grandchildren: Jacob (Thu) Bordovsky, Lincoln; Blythe Bordovsky (Landon Joe), Lincoln; great-grandson Jonathan; brothers Steve (Marilyn) Houfek, Cedar Bluffs; Tim Houfek, Prague; nieces: Carrie Trutna, Erin (Jeremy) Coleman; nephew Robert (Ashley) Trutna; great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Cecelia Houfek; in-laws Stanley and Otilla Trutna; and brother-in-law Robert Trutna.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Thursday, Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Funeral service: 10:30 am Saturday, Czech Presbyterian Church. Memorials to the family for a later designation. Leave online condolences at www.prussnabity.com.