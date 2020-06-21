× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 2, 1931 - June 1, 2020

Annett Caroline Scharton of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully June 1, 2020 at Gateway Vista in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 88 years young. Ann was the daughter of Edwin Earl Eliker and Louise Anna Eliker. Ann graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. She married Gene J. Scharton (the love of her life) March 6. 1949. Ann was a stay-at-home mom untill she went to work for Dr. Arnot's dental office. She worked for Minnigasco in Lincoln, Nebraska till she retired. Then when dad retired they moved to The Villages in Florida.

Ann was an avid reader, loved history, loved to play golf and her hand-held electronic games. She always took great pride in her appearance but wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty. She was stubborn and fiercely independent, skills she used as the “only” female union representative for the Minnigasco employees. Our house was always the hub for all the family gatherings and all our friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband Gene, all her siblings and grandson Mike Snyder. She is survived by daughter, Terri Snyder (Greg) of Loveland, CO, son, David Scharton (Marylyn) of St. Paul, NE, son, Steve Scharton of Lincoln, NE and daughter, Denise Scharton of Lincoln, NE, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and countless friends.

Memorial Service: 3:00 Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Word of Life Lutheran Church Lincoln, NE. Cremation, no visitation. Interment will be in The Villages, Florida at a later date.

