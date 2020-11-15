November 12, 2020
Anneliese “Anne” L. (Roehr) Bathel, 94, of Beatrice, died November 12, 2020. Funeral service: 11:00 A.M. November 18, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Burial: Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation at Fox Funeral Home. Anne's funeral service livestreamed: St. John Lutheran Church Beatrice website and click on the link provided. Masks are required. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements. www.foxfuneralhome.net.
