September 17, 1943 - December 28, 2019

Anne L. Eichorn, 76, Lincoln, died on December 28, 2019. She was born in Lincoln NE, September 17, 1943 to Ray and Lois Coffey. She was retired para educator with Lincoln Public Schools. Her hobbies included gardening and attending garage sales.

Family includes: husband, Duane; sons, Daniel (Christy) Eichorn , Lincoln, NE and Douglas (Alisa) Eichorn, Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Henry, Chloe, and Millie; brother William Coffey, Lincoln, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Roper & Sons ‘O' Street Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE. The family will greet 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials to the Lincoln Children's Zoo or Make A Wish Foundation

