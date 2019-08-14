August 7, 2019
Anne J. (Kyne) Gammill, formerly of Cortland and Lincoln, passed away August 7, 2019 in Papillion. She was born August 22 in Galway, Ireland, to James and Mary (Flannery) Kyne.
She is survived by her husband Donald of Bellevue; brother Jim Kyne (wife Eileen) of San Francisco, CA; sister Gabrielle (Kyne) King (husband Seamus) of Galway, Ireland; brother Fr. Val Kyne of Bellevue; sisters-in-law: Margaret Kyne of England, Noreen Kyne of Galway and Connie Archer of Wayne, NE; 46 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church (735 S 36th St. Lincoln). Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10am, and a luncheon will follow at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Columban Fathers of Bellevue (1902 N. Calhoun St, St Columbans, NE 68056) or the Pink Sisters of Lincoln (Adoration Convent of Christ the King, 1040 S Cotner Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68510). www.bmlfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Anne Gammill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.