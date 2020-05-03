× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anne Dedrick Kimball Huisking

September 15, 1959 - April 24, 2020

Anne Dedrick Kimball Huisking passed on April 24, 2020. Born September 15, 1959, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Anne left Lincoln after graduating from Southeast High School to attend California Poly Tech University in San Luis Obisbo, California, where she joined her brothers Kim, Ted and Brian. She went on to receive her Masters in Marine Biology and moved to San Diego to start her career. After working in her trained field for 15 years, she decided to change professions and worked for her brother Ted's law firm as an account executive for 13 years.

She married Mickey Huisking until his passing in 2015. She loved her family, the great outdoors, and was always looking for the next adventure. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and friend.

Anne is survived by her mother JoAnn Kimball and her brother Ted Kimball, as well as her niece Sarah Ardestani and nephew Dan Kimball, many cousins, four grand nephews and two grand nieces. She will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed.

To send flowers to the family of Anne Huisking , please visit Tribute Store.