Annabelle M. Sulka, age 87, of Milligan, NE, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Lincoln, NE. She was born to Stanley and Mildred (Strelow) Nemecek, on April 5, 1936, in Lincoln, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milligan NE. Rosary Service will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home -Kotas Chapel – Milligan. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel – Milligan. Graveside services will be at Bohemian National Cemetery, Milligan, NE. Fr. Brendan Kelly will be officiating.